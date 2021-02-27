LOC ceasefire shall follow improved situation in IIOJK: Experts  

DNA

Islamabad – The defense experts speaking at a webinar termed the Indian willingness to restore the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control (LOC) with Pakistan is merely an eyewash. Though the experts welcomed the Indian aspiration for peace on the LOC, they termed the move ‘getting a breathing space for their strategic gain’ and to divert the world’s attention from the actual situation in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They said the agreement was inked in 2003 that was revoked by the Indian government unilaterally in 2014 to intensify atrocities in IIOJK. Pakistan shall ask India to do more in real terms to improve the peace and human rights situation in the IIOJK, and to stop unwarranted propaganda against Pakistan on the global forums.

The webinar was organized by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) on Saturday. The panel of experts included Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Lt. General (Retd) Talat Masood, and Lt. General (Retd) Muhammad Asad Durrani, Washington-based senior journalist Anwar Iqbal ad Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed. Among others who spoke on the occasion included Dr, Khushboo Ejaz (Lahore), Azhar Aslam (London), Muhammad Waqar Anwar (New Zealand), Sarwat Kazmi, Muhammad Siddique (Karachi), and Ramzan Kakar (Quetta).

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan and India on Thursday said that they had recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire arrangement at the Line of Control and agreed to address the ‘core issues’ that could undermine peace and stability. The surprise announcement was made in a joint statement by the militaries of the two countries on a ‘hotline contact’ between their director general military operations (DGMOs), which had apparently taken place a day earlier. The conversation between Pakistani DGMO Maj Gen Nauman Zakaria and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Paramjit San­gha was described as “free” and “frank” and held in a “cordial atmosphere”.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said the ceasefire is the first step while appreciating it Pakistan shall ask the Indian government to show their seriousness by restoring the IIOJK position as it was on August 4, 2019. All the Kashmiri leaders shall be released from the illegal detention and the occupation of their lands shall be reversed.

He asked India to realize that its Pakistan bashing strategy has failed miserably. All the nations globally have seen the real Indian face after all the fake makeup initiatives have surfaced recently. For India’s face saving, the Prime Minister Modi shall come forward to convene SAARC summit to engage all the countries in peace building efforts, and to launch joint efforts against the challenges of poverty, economic recession, trade and climate change.

Lt. General (Retd) Talaat Masood prayed that the ceasefire shall last for long though he pointed out that India could not stop itself for long violating the LOC. Pakistan needs to be vigilant about the post-ceasefire movement on the LOC as it could be a strategic move to camouflage. He said the ceasefire means nothing if the situation in the IIOJK doesn’t improve, and bilateral relations do not come to a normal.

Former ISI chief Lt. General (Retd) Muhammad Asad Durrani we shall not expect any paradigm shift in the Indian mindset. The hinditua policy would continue and there will be no improvement in the IIOJK region. Terming it a respite for India, the former ISI chief said, It would turn to be a temporary ceasefire for some strategic gains that we have no idea about.

He said we shall keep on highlighting the atrocities in Kashmir and keep on asking India to do more the needful in IIOJK.

Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said both countries are multi-ethnic nations and need to work out a way for the harmony and peaceful neighbourhood through tolerance for each other. The regional peace and prosperity depend on the peaceful living of both countries India and Pakistan. The Civil Society on both sides shall keep on raising their voices against the aggressive designs of the Indian and Pakistan governments against each other.