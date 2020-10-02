Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Khawaja brothers appear before NAB court in Paragon case

| October 2, 2020
download

LAHORE : An accountability court in Lahore conducted the hearing of the Paragon Housing Society case against Khawaja brothers today.

The accountability court’s judge Jawadul Hassan heard the corruption case against Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique. The Khawaja brothers appeared in the hearing.

A witness, Abdul Ghafoor Patwari, recorded his statement before the court during the hearing.

Later, the accountability court adjourned the hearing till October 14 and summoned more witnesses in the case in the next hearing.

Paragon Housing scam

According to NAB, Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd).

Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in accountability reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

311067_1571248_updates

PM Imran Khan wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wifeRead More

download

Khawaja brothers appear before NAB court in Paragon case

LAHORE : An accountability court in Lahore conducted the hearing of the Paragon Housing SocietyRead More

  • Pakistan keen to expand ties with Malaysia

  • FDA approves proposal for construction of residences

  • RCCI new President vows to focus on resolving key issues of traders

  • Senior Indian diplomat summoned to register Pakistan’s strong protest over Ceasefire Violations by India

  • I can no longer remain quiet on dual standards of accountability in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

  • Currency rates in Pakistan: US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling rates on October 1

  • PM Imran Khan’s UNGA speech viewed more times on YouTube than Modi’s, Trump’s

  • Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan takes charge as President ICCI for 2020-21

    • Comments are Closed