Kazakhstan elections important: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Akan Rakhmetullin, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has discussed Kazakhstan’s Presidential Political reforms and its important development in the country.

While talking part in a seminar arranged by CGSS, the ambassador thanked all panelists for their in-depth analysis of Kazakhstan’s political system and parliamentary elections. Highlighting the importance of enhanced representation of women and youth he mentioned that according to the Kazakhstan constitution people aged 25 can be part of the Majlis. All the reforms made by the President are now being practically implemented.

The elections being held in 2021 will hold uniqueness in that they are held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and the safety of our citizens is the number one priority for the government. The entire process will be conducted keeping in view the international SOPs to ensure the safety of citizens especially the elderly population of Kazakhstan. Democracy cannot be constructed overnight. In Kazakhstan, we are very sensitive about developing our political system to be more open and transparent.