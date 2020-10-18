Karachiites suffer major traffic jams following PDM’s Karachi rally

KARACHI, Oct 18 (DNA): Different city roads including the main artery of

M.A. Jinnah Road witnessed traffic jams caused by opposition parties

rallies in Karachi under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement

(PDM).

As per details, the traffic jam was caused on both tracks of

Shahrah-e-Faisal from Nursery to Drigh Road as many political parties

are organising rallies.

A massive traffic mess prevailed in Gurumandir, Lines Area, Teen Hati,

Soldier Bazar, Liyari Expressway and University Road.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement

(PDM) held a second rally in Karachi Sunday.

The public gathering was held at Bagh-e-Jinnah ground which is adjacent

to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum.

160 feet long and 60 feet wide stage was set up in Karachi’s Jinnah Bagh

while over 50,000 chairs were also been arranged to facilitate the

participants.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and Jamiat

Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz also attended

the gathering. DNA

