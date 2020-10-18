Karachiites suffer major traffic jams following PDM’s Karachi rally
KARACHI, Oct 18 (DNA): Different city roads including the main artery of
M.A. Jinnah Road witnessed traffic jams caused by opposition parties
rallies in Karachi under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement
(PDM).
As per details, the traffic jam was caused on both tracks of
Shahrah-e-Faisal from Nursery to Drigh Road as many political parties
are organising rallies.
A massive traffic mess prevailed in Gurumandir, Lines Area, Teen Hati,
Soldier Bazar, Liyari Expressway and University Road.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement
(PDM) held a second rally in Karachi Sunday.
The public gathering was held at Bagh-e-Jinnah ground which is adjacent
to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum.
160 feet long and 60 feet wide stage was set up in Karachi’s Jinnah Bagh
while over 50,000 chairs were also been arranged to facilitate the
participants.
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and Jamiat
Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan
Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz also attended
the gathering. DNA
========
Related News
‘Children shouldn’t get involved in elders’ fights,’ Maryam quips at PM Imran at PDM’s power show in Karachi
KARACHI – The second power show of 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement is underwayRead More
All eyes on Karachi as Bilawal, Maryam set to address PDM 2nd power show shortly
KARACHI, OCT 18 – The second power show of 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic MovementRead More
Comments are Closed