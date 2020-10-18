Four Pak Army soldiers among 16 passengers martyred as landslide crushes van in Skardu
SKARDU, Oct 18 (DNA): Four Pak Army soldiers were martyred after a bus
was crushed by landsliding on Skardu Road in Gilgit-Baltistan.
The martyred soldiers were identified as Suna Khan, Asif, Irshad and
Farooq.
According to details, a landslide at Tangoos area in Gilgit-Baltistan
region hit a passenger van leaving 16 people in the vehicle dead.
The ill-fated passenger van was traveling from Rawalpindi to Skardu when
the incident took place in midnight at Tangoos, destroying the vehicle,
Assitant Commissioner Rondau said in a statement.
Rescue teams and security personnel rushed to the scene and launched a
relief operation to remove the rubble and retrieve passengers of the van
under the debris.
The rescue operation has been completed and all dead bodies have been
retrieved from the debris, according to the rescue sources. The rescuers
removed 16 dead bodies from the debris.
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan region Mir Afzal has expressed his
sorrow over the tragic incident and expressed his condolences with the
bereaved families.
The chief minister also directed the authorities to take steps to send
the bodies of the deceased to their families to their native areas. DNA
========
Related News
‘Children shouldn’t get involved in elders’ fights,’ Maryam quips at PM Imran at PDM’s power show in Karachi
KARACHI – The second power show of 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement is underwayRead More
All eyes on Karachi as Bilawal, Maryam set to address PDM 2nd power show shortly
KARACHI, OCT 18 – The second power show of 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic MovementRead More
Comments are Closed