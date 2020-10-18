Four Pak Army soldiers among 16 passengers martyred as landslide crushes van in Skardu

SKARDU, Oct 18 (DNA): Four Pak Army soldiers were martyred after a bus

was crushed by landsliding on Skardu Road in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Suna Khan, Asif, Irshad and

Farooq.

According to details, a landslide at Tangoos area in Gilgit-Baltistan

region hit a passenger van leaving 16 people in the vehicle dead.

The ill-fated passenger van was traveling from Rawalpindi to Skardu when

the incident took place in midnight at Tangoos, destroying the vehicle,

Assitant Commissioner Rondau said in a statement.

Rescue teams and security personnel rushed to the scene and launched a

relief operation to remove the rubble and retrieve passengers of the van

under the debris.

The rescue operation has been completed and all dead bodies have been

retrieved from the debris, according to the rescue sources. The rescuers

removed 16 dead bodies from the debris.

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan region Mir Afzal has expressed his

sorrow over the tragic incident and expressed his condolences with the

bereaved families.

The chief minister also directed the authorities to take steps to send

the bodies of the deceased to their families to their native areas. DNA

========