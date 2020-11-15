Junaid removes Tamim after Qalandars’ blistering start
Big breakthrough for Multan Sultans as Junaid Khan removes settled Tamim Iqbal. Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain
Multan Sultans playing XI:
Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Adam Lyth, Shan Masood (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan
News from the centre is Multan Sultans captain Shan Masood has won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the second eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.
Related News
Wiese, Zaman help Qalandars set 183-run target for Sultans
We will now see you at the other side of the break. Wow. What aRead More
Junaid removes Tamim after Qalandars’ blistering start
Big breakthrough for Multan Sultans as Junaid Khan removes settled Tamim Iqbal. Fakhar Zaman, TamimRead More
Comments are Closed