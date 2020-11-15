Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Junaid removes Tamim after Qalandars’ blistering start

| November 15, 2020
_DSC72367

Big breakthrough for Multan Sultans as Junaid Khan removes settled Tamim Iqbal. Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain

Multan Sultans playing XI:

Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Adam Lyth, Shan Masood (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan

News from the centre is Multan Sultans captain Shan Masood has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the second eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

