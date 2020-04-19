JI draws world attention to Kashmir situation
LAHORE, Apr 19 (DNA): Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul
Haq, has appealed to the UN Secretary General to send a special mission
to Held Kashmir in order to stop the genocide of the Kashmiris by Indian
occupation army.
Talking to the media at Mansoora on Sunday, he said the occupation army
was using corona also as a weapon against the Kashmiris. For the last
eight months, all hospitals, educational institutions and markets in
Held Kashmir were closed and the Kashmiris were dying of starvation. On
the occasion, the JI chief handed over anti corona spray machines to the
Al-Khidmat Lahore chapter.
JI’s Focal person Azhar Iqbal Hasan, JI chief for central Punjab,
Muhammad Javed Kasuri, central Punjab Al-Khidmat chief Ikram Durrani,
and JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif, were present on the
occasion.
Sirajul Haq said it was the responsibility of the UN, Human Rights
bodies and also the OIC to raise voice against Indian brutalities in
Held Kashmir. He warned that if the world community remained asleep, a
big human tragedy may result in the valley.
The Pakistan government, he said, should approach international bodies,
the UN and the OIC on the issue and raise an effective voice against
Indian atrocities. He also urged the Pakistan government to support the
UN Secretary General’s demand for global cease fire. He said that
Pakistan should especially demand the withdrawal of the Indian army from
Kashmir.
Sirajul Haq noted that the Kashmiris were being subjected to physical as
well as mental torture and thousands of them had been jailed. He said
that lock down and corona virus was being used as a weapon which was a
war crime. India, he said, had virtually ruined the economy of Held
Kashmir. He said the Indian government , as a matter of policy, was
not allowing any human rights bodies to interfere in Held Kashmir.
Referring to the situation within the country, Sirajul Haq said that the
government’s doors were closed for the poor and it was showing its
performance only trough media propaganda. He said the allegations being
exchanged between the federal government and the Sindh government as
most unfortunate.
The JI chief said the government was paying giving Rs. 12 thousand only
to those who were registered under the Benazir Income Support programme
while it did not have the date of millions of other people not
registered under the BISP.
On the other hand, he said, that around one lakh workers and volunteers
of the JI and Al-Khidmat Foundation had been providing relief to the
deserving people from the very first day as they considered helping the
poor and those facing hardships as their humanitarian as well as
religious duty.
He said that the Al-Khidmat Foundation had so far, distributed ration
and safety material valuing about Rs. one billions to the deserving
people. DNA
