JI draws world attention to Kashmir situation

LAHORE, Apr 19 (DNA): Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul

Haq, has appealed to the UN Secretary General to send a special mission

to Held Kashmir in order to stop the genocide of the Kashmiris by Indian

occupation army.

Talking to the media at Mansoora on Sunday, he said the occupation army

was using corona also as a weapon against the Kashmiris. For the last

eight months, all hospitals, educational institutions and markets in

Held Kashmir were closed and the Kashmiris were dying of starvation. On

the occasion, the JI chief handed over anti corona spray machines to the

Al-Khidmat Lahore chapter.

JI’s Focal person Azhar Iqbal Hasan, JI chief for central Punjab,

Muhammad Javed Kasuri, central Punjab Al-Khidmat chief Ikram Durrani,

and JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif, were present on the

occasion.

Sirajul Haq said it was the responsibility of the UN, Human Rights

bodies and also the OIC to raise voice against Indian brutalities in

Held Kashmir. He warned that if the world community remained asleep, a

big human tragedy may result in the valley.

The Pakistan government, he said, should approach international bodies,

the UN and the OIC on the issue and raise an effective voice against

Indian atrocities. He also urged the Pakistan government to support the

UN Secretary General’s demand for global cease fire. He said that

Pakistan should especially demand the withdrawal of the Indian army from

Kashmir.

Sirajul Haq noted that the Kashmiris were being subjected to physical as

well as mental torture and thousands of them had been jailed. He said

that lock down and corona virus was being used as a weapon which was a

war crime. India, he said, had virtually ruined the economy of Held

Kashmir. He said the Indian government , as a matter of policy, was

not allowing any human rights bodies to interfere in Held Kashmir.

Referring to the situation within the country, Sirajul Haq said that the

government’s doors were closed for the poor and it was showing its

performance only trough media propaganda. He said the allegations being

exchanged between the federal government and the Sindh government as

most unfortunate.

The JI chief said the government was paying giving Rs. 12 thousand only

to those who were registered under the Benazir Income Support programme

while it did not have the date of millions of other people not

registered under the BISP.

On the other hand, he said, that around one lakh workers and volunteers

of the JI and Al-Khidmat Foundation had been providing relief to the

deserving people from the very first day as they considered helping the

poor and those facing hardships as their humanitarian as well as

religious duty.

He said that the Al-Khidmat Foundation had so far, distributed ration

and safety material valuing about Rs. one billions to the deserving

people. DNA

