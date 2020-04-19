Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

JI draws world attention to Kashmir situation

| April 19, 2020
DNA_98771

LAHORE, Apr 19 (DNA): Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul

Haq, has appealed to the UN Secretary General to send a special mission

to Held Kashmir in order to stop the genocide of the Kashmiris by Indian

occupation army.

 

Talking to the media at Mansoora on Sunday, he said the occupation army

was using corona also as a weapon against the Kashmiris. For the last

eight months, all hospitals, educational institutions and markets in

Held Kashmir were closed and the Kashmiris were dying of starvation. On

the occasion, the JI chief handed over anti corona spray machines to the

Al-Khidmat Lahore chapter.

 

JI’s Focal person Azhar Iqbal Hasan, JI chief for central Punjab,

Muhammad Javed Kasuri, central Punjab Al-Khidmat chief Ikram Durrani,

and JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif, were present on the

occasion.

 

Sirajul Haq said it was the responsibility of the UN, Human Rights

bodies and also the OIC to raise voice against Indian brutalities in

Held Kashmir. He warned that if the world community remained asleep, a

big human tragedy may result in the valley.

 

The Pakistan government, he said, should approach international bodies,

the UN and the OIC on the issue and raise an effective voice against

Indian atrocities. He also urged the Pakistan government to support the

UN Secretary General’s demand for global cease fire.  He said that

Pakistan should especially demand the withdrawal of the Indian army from

Kashmir.

 

Sirajul Haq noted that the Kashmiris were being subjected to physical as

well as mental torture and thousands of them had been jailed. He said

that lock down and corona virus was being used as a weapon which was a

war crime. India, he said, had virtually ruined the economy of Held

Kashmir. He said the Indian government , as  a matter of policy, was

not allowing any human rights bodies to interfere in Held Kashmir.

 

Referring to the situation within the country, Sirajul Haq said that the

government’s doors were closed for the poor and it was showing its

performance only trough media propaganda. He said the allegations being

exchanged between the federal government and the Sindh government as

most unfortunate.

 

The JI chief said the government was paying giving Rs. 12 thousand only

to those who were registered under the Benazir Income Support programme

while it did not have the date of millions of other people not

registered under the BISP.

 

On the other hand, he said, that around one lakh workers and volunteers

of the JI and Al-Khidmat Foundation had been providing relief to the

deserving people from the very first day as they considered helping the

poor and those facing hardships as their humanitarian as well as

religious duty.

 

He said that the Al-Khidmat Foundation had so far, distributed ration

and safety material valuing about Rs. one billions to the deserving

people. DNA

==============

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

PSGPC lauds efforts for immediate repair of damaged domes

ISLAMABAD, APR 19 (DNA) – Responding to media queries regarding damage to a few domesRead More

1

182 new coronavirus cases surface in Punjab, tally soars to 3,686

  LAHORE, Apr 19 (DNA): As many as 182 new cases of the novel coronavirusRead More

  • JI draws world attention to Kashmir situation

  • Govt introduces hoarding Ordinance to ease common man: Farogh

  • Monal goes Drive Through from 21st

  • Lockdown tightened in Karachi’s DHA, Saddar after COVID-19 cases spike

  • Balochistan’s private schools threaten to drop keys at CM House

  • OIC condemns unrelenting vicious Islamophobic campaign in India

  • Modi govt targeting Muslims to divert backlash over Covid-19 policy: PM

  • Suppressing Kashmiris is ‘dirty priority’ of Indian govt: President Alvi

    • Comments are Closed