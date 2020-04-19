Govt introduces hoarding Ordinance to ease common man: Farogh
ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (DNA): Federal Minister Law and Justice Barrister Dr.
Farogh Naseem on Sunday said that the government had promulgated an
ordinance against hoarding of essential commodities amidst spread of
coronavirus to protect the interest of a common man.
The new ordinance contained three-year sentence, summary trial and
confiscation of the material for hoarding of wheat, sugar, flour, ghee,
sanitizers, face masks and other essential items, he said while
addressing a press conference here at PID Islamabad along with
Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Mulaeka.
The minister said that the government had also prepared an
Anti-Smuggling Ordinance to stop the smuggling of dollars and essential
commodities like wheat and sugar through the undeclared routes. The
Ordinance had been sent to the office of prime minister for vetting.
This law was likely to be promulgated by Monday or Tuesday, he said. The
minister said that stern actions would be taken against those involved
in smuggling essential items.
He said that no one would be allowed to take advantage of the current
prevailing situation in wake of coronavirus. He said that though customs
would be a focal department to stop this practice, however, Federal
Board of Revenue (FBR) would be authorized to dedicate powers to any
state institution like Intelligence Bureau (IB) Inter Services
Intelligence Bureau (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI) to seek their
assistance against smuggling.
The federal minister said that district administrations had been made
bound to also share available information pertaining to any act of
smuggling or hoarding to the relevant institution to take action against
- A copy of this information would also be sent to secretary law and
justice who would view the actions taken by the department concerned on
it, he maintained.
Stern action, he said, would also be taken against the officers for
showing negligence on the matter. The minister said that changing could
be introduced in Ordinance in extraordinary situations if necessary.
The minister said that a summary trial against the culprits would be
initiated in accordance of the law, adding that the judges for the
summary trial would be appointed with the consultation of chief justice
of Pakistan.
He said that his ministry was introducing laws keeping in view the
current situation on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to
safeguard the interest of a common man.
Barrister Farogh said that COVID-19 was a global pandemic and it was
need of hour to work collectively to defeat this menace. All provinces
should work together with the federal government in current situation,
he maintained.
The minister said that the only way to tackle pandemic COVID-19 was
precautionary measures, adding that Pakistani people were aware and
educated in this regard.
Earlier, Farogh Naseem said that Ministry of Law and Justice had
resolved a total of 60,649 cases during twenty months which was a ratio
of 99 percent. His ministry had been working round the clock during last
several days to prepared ordinances against hoarding and smuggling, he
said.
Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice
that these laws were manifestation of the vision of
Prime Minister Imran Khan and fulfillment of the PTI’s manifesto. She
said the hoarding and anti-smuggling laws would bring ease in the life
of the common people. DNA
