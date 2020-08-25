Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Jamat-e- Islami chief meets Palestine ambassador

| August 25, 2020
ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Rabei, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, received in his office a member of the Senate and Emir of the Islamic Jamat e Islami Siraj Al-Haq.

The ambassador briefed them about   latest political developments and the violations, incursions and raids carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people, their cities and holy sites.

  On the other hand, a member of the Senate and the Amir of JI  Siraj Al-Haq, affirmed Pakistan’s permanent position for all governments to support the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights and establish a Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

