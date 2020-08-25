Several areas of Karachi facing power outages after heavy rain

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi facing power outages as 300 feeders and PMTs of the Karachi Electric (KE) have tripped after continued heavy downpour in the city.

Areas namely, North Karachi, Gulberg, Shadman, Nagan Chowrangi, FC Area, Buffer Zone, Malikr, Shah Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Akhtar Colony, Kemari, Baldia, Sher, Ajmer Nagri, New Karachi, Paposh, PECHS, Clifton, Malir, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Korangi, Jacobabad and other areas of the city facing power suspension.

The woes of the people living in the affected areas have doubled due to continued rain and inundated areas.

Meanwhile, the KE spokesperson has said that supply of electricity has bee suspended in several areas as a precautionary measure due to flood-like situation.

Parts of the city received heavy to light rain on, leading to traffic jams and difficulties for motorcyclists.

Malir, Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Saadi Town, Liaquatabad, Federal B. Area, North Karachi, Surjani Town and North Nazimabad were some of Karachi’s areas that received heavy rainfall between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Karachi University road became inundated due to the heavy rain, with rainwater accumulating to a few feet high on the road linking Hassan Square with Safoora Chowrangi.

Sewerage and rainwater entered houses in the Naya Nazimabad and Azizabad Block II areas.