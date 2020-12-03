Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Ivorian opposition figure in hospital

December 3, 2020
Ivorian opposition figure Pascal Affi N’guessan, who was in detention, has been taken to a hospital in the country’s main city, Abidjan.

The Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) leader and spokesperson was spotted at the hospital on Monday night by residents, according to local media.

There were guards outside his hospital room, a resident who was quoted by Notre Voie newspaper said.

It is unclear what is ailing the opposition figure.

Mr N’guessan was arrested early last month after President Alassane Ouattara’s re-election.

He was then held at a secret detention facility.

