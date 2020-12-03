Nation to observe Youm-e-Dua tomorrow: President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD : President Dr. Arif Alvi has announced that the nation will observe Youm-e-Dua on Friday (tomorrow) to pray to Almighty Allah for protection from the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking after an interaction with Ulema in Islamabad on Thursday, he said a strategy of a combination of prayers, precautionary measures, and taking care of the weak segment of the society will be pursued in the second wave of COVID-19. reported Radio Pakistan.

President Arif Alvi said Pakistan remained successful in controlling the pandemic in its first wave.

He appealed to the masses to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures to check surge of the pandemic. He said Ulema have an important role in spreading awareness about precautionary measures. He said they have also agreed to play their effective role in this regard.

The president said Ulema have reaffirmed the SOPs issued for mosques on April 17. He said the Ulema observed that politicians also need to demonstrate unity against the pandemic and postpone their public gatherings.

He also urged the media to enhance its role in spreading awareness among people about SOPs against the pandemic.