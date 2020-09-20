Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Two Hungarian diplomats rescued from Margalla Hills

| September 20, 2020
0

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 20 (DNA) – Two diplomats who got lost while hiking in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills have been found. A police spokesperson said that the diplomats went hiking in the hills and forgot the way back.

They have been identified as the second secretary at the Hungarian Embassy and a female attaché at the embassy. They took trail six at 7am.

The embassy informed the police that they had not returned at 9pm that night.

Islamabad’s operations DIG said the police began a search operation soon after receiving the complaint. They were found after a few hours.=DNA

===========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

FPCCI appoints environmentalist on Central Standing Committee  

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 20 (DNA) – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)Read More

Capture 1

Pakistan, Turkey trade links need of the hour: HAP

Pakistan proud of its relations with Turkey: Fahd Barlas Shujat Hamza ISLAMABAD: Handicrafts of PakistanRead More

  • APC a flop show: Chohan

  • IUCPSS signs MoU with Elite Football League Pakistan

  • Two Hungarian diplomats rescued from Margalla Hills

  • SCO to play central role in regional economic prosperity

  • Struggle not against Imran Khan but those who brought him into power: Nawaz Sharif

  • PPP believes in democracy, says Asif Ali Zardari

  • Turkey, Pakistan to explore new avenues of collaboration: VP FPCCI

  • ‘Pak entrepreneurs must develop brands’

    • Comments are Closed