Iraqi defence delegation meets President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD, A delegation of Iraqi Defence Officials led by the Minister of Defence Juma Enad Saadoon held a meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Friday in which both sides reiterated their desire to further boost Pakistan-Iraq bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interests.

While talking to the delegation in the meeting held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said that Pakistan attaches great importance to the mutually beneficial relations with Iraq and wants to further strengthen bilateral relations in the areas of trade, economy and defence.

The president told the delegation that Pakistan strongly supports the sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq.

President Arif Alvi offered training courses for the Iraqi military personnel in the Defence Training Institutes of Pakistan. He also offered that Pakistan can help Iraq in the development of its infrastructure by providing technical assistance and human resource.

The president emphasized that both Countries need to support each other at all international fora.

The Iraqi Defence Minister Juma Enad Saadoon said that his Country wants to improve economic and political relations with Pakistan.

The minister appreciated the potential of the defence industry of Pakistan and expressed the hope that his visit would boost bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly Countries.

Juma Enad Saadoon thanked the government of Pakistan for extending a warm welcome and hospitality to him and members of his delegation.

Both sides underscored the need for exchanging high-level visits to further cement bilateral ties.