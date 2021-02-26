Railway minister inaugurates RCCI Build 2021 Expo

RAWALPINDI, FEB 26 (DNA) – Railway lands across the country will be brought into use in collaboration with the private sector. The construction industry will develop very soon. If the country’s economy is further strengthened, employment opportunities will be created. The Chamber of Commerce will have the full support of the government. He said that exhibitions increase trade activities.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce deserves compliments for organizing this expo. These views were expressed by Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati while talking to the media on the occasion of inauguration of the first Build 2021 Construction Trade Fair organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). He said that no president or prime minister of any country can be a chief executive who does not understand construction. Prime Minister Imran Khan holds a meeting every week regarding construction.

Chamber President Muhammad Nasir Mirza said that the purpose of the expo is to promote business activities. The expo will provide investors with a wealth of information on the housing and construction sectors, as well as information on various construction projects under one roof.

He said that more than 40 industries are connected with the construction sector. The Chamber has welcomed the construction package by the Prime Minister and the extension to the last date will further accelerate the construction sector and create more employment opportunities.

He said that similar incentives should be announced for other sectors as well. So that the economy grows rapidly and the country can be put on a prosperous track and unemployment will be eliminated. Chairman Expo Sardar Tanveer Sarwar said that the expo has given an opportunity to the builders to better advertise their projects and provide more information.

He said that entry for the exhibition is free and a musical evening is also being organized in the evening. Housing and construction companies have set up stalls in the three-day expo. The exhibition is being held at Ayub Park. Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Usman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, Chairman Expo Sardar Tanveer Sarwar former Presidents, members of the executive committee and stall owners were also present.=DNA

