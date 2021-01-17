Industry stakeholders want policy for promotion of demand-driven technical education

The participants of a meeting has called for formulating an effective policy for the promotion of demand-driven technical education and vocational training in Punjab under the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), as the present setup of technical training is not addressing the requirements of modern industrialization.

These views were expressed by various industries’ stakeholders at a meeting arranged by the All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) along with the TEVTA in view of providing a platform to the business community with ultimate aim of introducing demand-driven courses for the skilled workforce to be deployed in the industry.

The meeting was attended by Punjab TEVTA GM Aamir Aziz, APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood, Sundar Industrial Estate BOM President Haroon Ali Khan and TEVTA GM Aamir Aziz.

Punjab TEVTA GM Aamir Aziz observed that promotion of technical education is vital and much-needed for the economic growth. He said that the collaboration between the industry and TEVTA will ultimately bridge the skill gap, leading to a quantum jump in the country’s exports. He added that TEVTA will also introduce demand-driven courses and it is willing to work with the industry for the promotion of skilled manpower, with the collaboration of the All Pakistan Business Forum, which has already signed a memorandum of understanding with it for the promotion of technical development in the province..

APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood, addressing the ceremony, said that Pakistan is a country of over 20 million people with a high percentage of youth along with fast growing industrial sector. But, unfortunately, both the sides are unable to accommodate each other, he lamented. As the skills required by industry is lacking in young graduates thus resulting in high rate of unemployment, he said.

He said that present meeting is aimed at enhancing cooperation between the industry and TEVTA to work together for promotion of technical training.

Maaz Mahmood said that APBF has been working to support technical education and skills development since a long time. He said Pakistan has become the center of attention for world investment due to its geographical position in South Asia and investors from the developed countries are giving priority to expand their business in this country.

Maaz Mahmood said that the APBF will extend maximum cooperation to the TEVTA in conducting Training Need Assessments etc, as the industry technical training centres both are unable to accommodate each other. As the skills required by industry is lacking in young graduates, leading to high rate of unemployment.

On this occasion, he also applauded the professionalism of TEVTA for its great initiatives and deliberations to achieve the goal of getting youth technical skills development and training so that they can get reasonable earning for their families.

Earlier, Sundar Industrial Estate, BOM President Haroon Ali Khan welcomed the delegates and appreciated APBF efforts to hold the meeting. He said that Sundar Industrial Estate is ready to extend its cooperation with TEVTA for developing the skilled force and would like to make Sundar a role model for other industrial estates of the country. He urged the TEVTA GM to involve the industry directly while developing new courses and up-gradation of various syllabus.=DNA

====================