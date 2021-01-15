Indonesia’s Ties With Bahrain Slowly Gather Steam
Over the past year, Indonesia’s ties with the Arab Gulf states have been in the spotlight, from Abu Dhabi’s recent naming of a street after Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to last month’s discussions between Indonesian officials and their counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates about investment opportunities in Southeast Asia’s most populous nation.
