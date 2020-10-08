Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Indonesia hails Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process

| October 8, 2020
ISLAMABAD, (DNA) :Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has appreciated Pakistan’s reconciliatory efforts for establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

The appreciation came while having a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday.

On the occasion, both the Foreign Ministers discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations including economic and trade cooperation.

They also reposed satisfaction over the economic, defence and political ties between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister invited his counterpart to visit Pakistan, which she consent.

