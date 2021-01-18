India considering to withdraw from Asia Cup 2021: report
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering withdrawing from this year’s Asia Cup for their accommodating their international matches.
As per the Times of India report, the Asian side are considering the option as it may qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and accommodating the international fixtures which were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
The decision may prove to be a setback for the broadcasters who would have their sights set on generating revenue from fixture(s) between Pakistan and defending champions India.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had swapped the tournament’s hosting rights with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Related News
ECP suspends membership of 154 lawmakers over failure to submit asset details
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced that the membership of 154 membersRead More
COVID-19 claims 46 lives, over 1,920 new Coronavirus cases reported
ISLAMABAD, JAN 18 (DNA) – The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan onRead More
Comments are Closed