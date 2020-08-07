Increase in population may lead into water scarcity, says Yasmin Rashid
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday cautioned that increase in population may lead into scarcity of water.
This she stated while her visit to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) head office in Lahore. She was briefed about situation of water in the city.
Referring to population increase, the minister urged people of Punjab to avoid wasting water, as they may face shortage of it. Yasmin Rashid lauded the authorities of WASA for developing under ground rainwater storage projects.
The approval was given by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a high-level meeting chaired by his in the provincial capital.
CM Buzdar had said that rainwater storage projects will be started in big cities of Punjab and the reserves will be used in horticulture.
“The rainwater could also be made drinkable after purification”, he added.
Related News
“Three Gorges” drives Pakistan’s development: Cheng Xizhong
BEIJING, August 7 (DNA): Chinese scholar Prof. Cheng Xizhong said “Three Gorges” Dam will playRead More
COVID-19: Tourists can enter Gilgit tomorrow after showing medical reports
The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has green signalled to resume tourism-related activities in the province, ChiefRead More
Comments are Closed