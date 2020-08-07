Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Increase in population may lead into water scarcity, says Yasmin Rashid

| August 7, 2020
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday cautioned that increase in population may lead into scarcity of water.

This she stated while her visit to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) head office in Lahore. She was briefed about situation of water in the city.

Referring to population increase, the minister urged people of Punjab to avoid wasting water, as they may face shortage of it. Yasmin Rashid lauded the authorities of WASA for developing under ground rainwater storage projects.

It may be noted that the Punjab government had decided to expand its underground rainwater storage project to other cities of the province after Lahore.

The approval was given by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a high-level meeting chaired by his in the provincial capital.

CM Buzdar had said that rainwater storage projects will be started in big cities of Punjab and the reserves will be used in horticulture.

“The rainwater could also be made drinkable after purification”, he added.

