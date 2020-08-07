Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

IHC constitutes larger bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case

| August 7, 2020
download (2)

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a larger bench to hear case pertaining to the appointment of legal representative for spy and agent of intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Kulbhushan Jadhav.

According to details, the bench includes IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mian Gull Hassan Auranzgeb.

The hearing will begin from September 3. The details regarding formation of the larger bench have been uploaded at the website of the IHC.

Yesterday, Pakistan had recontacted Indian government to appoint a legal representative for spy and agent of intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Kulbhushan Jadhav, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui.

Jadhav has been in Pakistan’s custody following his arrest from Balochistan in a counter-intelligence operation on March 3, 2016. During investigation, he confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in the loss of many precious human lives.

He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

“Three Gorges” drives Pakistan’s development: Cheng Xizhong

BEIJING, August 7 (DNA): Chinese scholar Prof. Cheng Xizhong said “Three Gorges” Dam will playRead More

301638_2408818_updates

COVID-19: Tourists can enter Gilgit tomorrow after showing medical reports

The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has green signalled to resume tourism-related activities in the province, ChiefRead More

  • Increase in population may lead into water scarcity, says Yasmin Rashid

  • IHC constitutes larger bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case

  • Park Lane reference: Accountability court to indict Zardari on August 10

  • ANF soldier martyred in Islamabad

  • PM Imran Khan to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today

  • KP govt says Peshawar BRT to operate for public ‘in weeks’

  • Pakistan continues to record decline in coronavirus cases

  • Kashmir is an international dispute: FO

    • Comments are Closed