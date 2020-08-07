IHC constitutes larger bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a larger bench to hear case pertaining to the appointment of legal representative for spy and agent of intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Kulbhushan Jadhav.

According to details, the bench includes IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mian Gull Hassan Auranzgeb.

The hearing will begin from September 3. The details regarding formation of the larger bench have been uploaded at the website of the IHC.

Yesterday, Pakistan had recontacted Indian government to appoint a legal representative for spy and agent of intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Kulbhushan Jadhav, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui.

Jadhav has been in Pakistan’s custody following his arrest from Balochistan in a counter-intelligence operation on March 3, 2016. During investigation, he confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in the loss of many precious human lives.

He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.