Imran Khan strived hard to stabilize national economy: Gill

| October 3, 2020
LAHORE, Oct 03 (DNA): Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr.
Shahbaz Gill says the government has taken solid steps for progress and
development of the country.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Saturday, he said when the Pakistan
Tehreek-i-Insaf came into power, the country’s economy was in shambles
and Prime Minister Imran Khan strived hard to stabilize the national
economy.

He said Nawaz Sharif is playing a dangerous game by leveling allegations
against the army. Shabaz gill said Pakistan Army always helps the nation
in difficult situations. DNA

