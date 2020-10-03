Imran Khan strived hard to stabilize national economy: Gill

LAHORE, Oct 03 (DNA): Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr.

Shahbaz Gill says the government has taken solid steps for progress and

development of the country.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Saturday, he said when the Pakistan

Tehreek-i-Insaf came into power, the country’s economy was in shambles

and Prime Minister Imran Khan strived hard to stabilize the national

economy.

He said Nawaz Sharif is playing a dangerous game by leveling allegations

against the army. Shabaz gill said Pakistan Army always helps the nation

in difficult situations. DNA

