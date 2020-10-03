Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute a revolutionary development for post graduates: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (DNA): Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lieutenant General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said recently inaugurated Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute is a revolutionary

development for post graduates in applied sciences.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to

bring excellence to Pakistan’s higher education, linked to universities

and industry across the globe. DNA

