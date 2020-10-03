Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute a revolutionary development for post graduates: Asim Bajwa
ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (DNA): Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lieutenant General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said recently inaugurated Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute is a revolutionary
development for post graduates in applied sciences.
In a tweet on Saturday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to
bring excellence to Pakistan’s higher education, linked to universities
and industry across the globe. DNA
========
« Government using PEMRA to curb the truth (Previous News)
Related News
Authorities seal 41 eateries, two wedding halls in Karachi
KARACHI, Oct 03 (DNA): Authorities sealed on Saturday two wedding halls and 41 eateries inRead More
Youth ‘punished’ for standing up to bullies harassing female students
GUJRANWALA, Oct 03 (DNA): A youth in Gujranwala was allegedly subjected to physical assault byRead More
Comments are Closed