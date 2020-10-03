Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute a revolutionary development for post graduates: Asim Bajwa

| October 3, 2020
26

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (DNA): Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lieutenant General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said recently inaugurated Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute is a revolutionary
development for post graduates in applied sciences.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to
bring excellence to Pakistan’s higher education, linked to universities
and industry across the globe. DNA

========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Authorities seal 41 eateries, two wedding halls in Karachi

KARACHI, Oct 03 (DNA): Authorities sealed on Saturday two wedding halls and 41 eateries inRead More

00

Youth ‘punished’ for standing up to bullies harassing female students

GUJRANWALA, Oct 03 (DNA): A youth in Gujranwala was allegedly subjected to physical assault byRead More

  • PM’s Economic Outreach Initiative kicks off

  • Imran Khan strived hard to stabilize national economy: Gill

  • Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute a revolutionary development for post graduates: Asim Bajwa

  • Government using PEMRA to curb the truth

  • PTI ministers are having fits of press conferences: Palwasha Khan

  • 90-year-old woman approaches SC for not getting Mehr even after 75 years

  • LHC issues order on bank default inquiry against Chaudhry brothers

  • Pakistan’s inflation increases to 9% in September

    • Comments are Closed