Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Ijaz Shah thanks China for support in fight against COVID-19

| November 26, 2020
Ijaz-Shah-750x369

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Thursday thanked China for its support to Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19.

Shah said this while talking to the Chinese envoy Nong Rong, who called on him at the ministry of interior in Islamabad. The meeting discussed matters related to mutual interests between both countries.

The minister said China always supported Pakistan on every front and the current ongoing corporation in the fight against coronavirus is highly commendable.

On CPEC, Ijaz Shah said that concrete steps have been taken to ensure foolproof security of the mega project. “Maintaining law and order is the top priority of the government.”

On the occasion, Chinese envoy Non Rong thanked the interior minister for ensuring the security of the CPEC project. He also lauded the minister’s role in providing every possible cooperation with regard to workers’ visas and other issues.

Earlier this month, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Matters of mutual interest, including regional security, were discussed during the meeting, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, had said in a Twitter statement.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download

CDA to strictly implement zoning regulation

ISLAMABAD : Capital Development Authority (CDA) decided to strictly ask the owners of housing societiesRead More

320709_7081110_updates

PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali elected Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly Speaker

GILGIT : PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali has been elected as the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly’s DeputyRead More

  • Ijaz Shah thanks China for support in fight against COVID-19

  • Pakistan not mulling over recognising Israel, clears FO

  • Pakistan and Germany Signed Financing Agreements in the Climate Change/Energy and Health Sectors

  • HEC Issues New Policy Guidance for Universities’ Online, Hybrid Operations

  • Pak-China coop to be more diversified in days to come: Moin ul Haque

  • British High Commissioner, H.E Dr. Christian Turner called on the Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Islamabad today

  • FO summons Indian Charge d’ Affaires to protest ceasefire breach

  • Court declares Shehbaz’s wife, son, daughter proclaimed offenders

    • Comments are Closed