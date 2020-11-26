Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali elected Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly Speaker

| November 26, 2020
320709_7081110_updates

GILGIT : PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali has been elected as the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly’s Deputy Speaker after securing 18 votes.

The outgoing speaker, Fida Muhammad Nashad, announcing the results said that joint opposition’s candidate Ghulam Mohammad secured eight votes.

The polling was being conducted via secret balloting and the result.

Outgoing speaker Nashad has administered the oath to newly elected speaker Amjad Ali.

On Wednesday, a few newly elected members of the GB Legislative Assembly took their oath. Today, PTI member retired Col Ubaidullah Baig from Hunza took oath as he was unable to attend yesterday’s assembly session.

Meanwhile, PTI has nominated Nazir Ahmed for deputy speaker.

The united opposition parties, including the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F, have nominated Rehmat Khaliq for deputy speaker.

PTI has secured 22 out of the 33 seats in the assembly.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly consists of 33 seats — 24 of which are contested through direct elections. The remaining nine are reserved seats — six for women and three for technocrats and professionals.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download

CDA to strictly implement zoning regulation

ISLAMABAD : Capital Development Authority (CDA) decided to strictly ask the owners of housing societiesRead More

320709_7081110_updates

PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali elected Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly Speaker

GILGIT : PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali has been elected as the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly’s DeputyRead More

  • Ijaz Shah thanks China for support in fight against COVID-19

  • Pakistan not mulling over recognising Israel, clears FO

  • Pakistan and Germany Signed Financing Agreements in the Climate Change/Energy and Health Sectors

  • HEC Issues New Policy Guidance for Universities’ Online, Hybrid Operations

  • Pak-China coop to be more diversified in days to come: Moin ul Haque

  • British High Commissioner, H.E Dr. Christian Turner called on the Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Islamabad today

  • FO summons Indian Charge d’ Affaires to protest ceasefire breach

  • Court declares Shehbaz’s wife, son, daughter proclaimed offenders

    • Comments are Closed