IHC disposes of petition against on-campus exams

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by a student union of a private university against on-campus examinations.

Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC wrapped up the case after hearing arguments of the petitioner’s lawyers.

Advocate Qazi Rashid and Amar Satti requested the court to order the university to hold online exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The court asked the lawyers why didn’t they approach the relevant forum, Higher Education Commission (HEC) to have their grievance redressed.

This matter pertains to the HEC and that the court couldn’t do anything about it, the judge observed.