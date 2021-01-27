IHC disposes of petition against on-campus exams
ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by a student union of a private university against on-campus examinations.
Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC wrapped up the case after hearing arguments of the petitioner’s lawyers.
Advocate Qazi Rashid and Amar Satti requested the court to order the university to hold online exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The court asked the lawyers why didn’t they approach the relevant forum, Higher Education Commission (HEC) to have their grievance redressed.
This matter pertains to the HEC and that the court couldn’t do anything about it, the judge observed.
Related News
Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, CGSS met with Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan
Islamabad, 27thJanuary 2021 : A meeting was held between Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director,Read More
Govt committed to rendering all educational institutions in Punjab drug-free: Basharat
Islamabad : Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja has said thatRead More
Comments are Closed