Live : Azhar, Fawad survive as Pakistan score 104-4 at Lunch

Karachi : Azhar Ali (38*) and Fawad Alam (39*) have survived in the first session on Day 2 as Pakistan posted 104-4 at Lunch.

Resuming at 33-4, Fawad and Azhar suffered aggressive pace from Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje but they added 77 runs together. They scored 71 runs in the first session on the second day.

Squads

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt (Debut), Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, M Rizwan, Nauman Ali (Debut), Yasir Shah, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Faf Du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton De Kock, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi NGini