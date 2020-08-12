IGP Islamabad inaugurates Police Facilitation Centre at ICCI

ISLAMABAD, AUG 12 (DNA) – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has established a Facilitation Centre of Islamabad Police in its premises to resolve the issues and provide police related services to its members in the premises of Chamber.

Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Inspector General of Islamabad Police formally inaugurated the Facilitation Centre during a ceremony held at ICCI.

Addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that ICCI should propose a committee to resolve issues of business community and Islamabad Police would issue its notification.

He said that a parent committee along with sector-wise committees in order to resolve issues of business community of all sectors. He said that business community was the backbone of the economy and it was the responsibility of police to provide them peaceful environment for business activities.

He said that under Safe City Project, 1880 security cameras were installed in Islamabad and 97% of them were in working condition.

He said that after Aug 14, 2020, e-challans would be issued in Islamabad and after Lahore, the federal capital would be the second city of the country to issue e-challans. He said that with the good performance of Islamabad Police, crime rate has been reduced by 37% in Islamabad while accidents have reduced by 50% and he was feeling proud on his police. He said that civil society should fully cooperate with police to control crimes as its cooperation was key.

He said that Prime Minister has fully supported Islamabad Police in controlling land mafias in Islamabad. He lauded ICCI for setting up Islamabad Police Facilitation Centre and said it would provide all services the business community that were being provided by F-7 Facilitation Centre.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that providing maximum facilitation to its members on a key priority of ICCI so that they could promote business activities more smoothly.

He said that the inauguration of Facilitation Centre of Islamabad Police would be a great facilitation for the members of business community as they would be able to get police related services from Chamber instead of visiting various police stations. He said that ICCI has already setup the Facilitation Desks of Pakistan Customs, ICTA while more such desks of other organizations would be established soon to facilitate the business community.

He thanked Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, IGP Islamabad for visiting ICCI to inaugurate the Facilitation Centre and hoped that he would always cooperate with ICCI in resolving police related major issues of the business community.

Speaking at the occasion, Mian Akram Farid Chairman Founder Group appreciate the good performance of Islamabad Police that produced many prominent officers who rendered great services to the nation.

He said that Islamabad Police has created peaceful environment for business activities in the federal capital, which was laudable.

He highlighted the parking problems and traffic issues in Blue Area and gave proposals for resolving them. He said that Islamabad Police should further improve the working of security cameras installed under Safe City Project and gave many suggestions for this purpose.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rehman Vice President ICCI stressed that Reconciliation Committees and Citizen Police Liaison Committees revived that would greatly help in resolving police related issues of business community and citizens. Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Baser Daud, Malik Sohail Hussain, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Sardar Tahir, Malik Rab Nawaz, Khalid Chaudhry, Amin Pirzada and others also highlighted various police related issues and gave useful suggestions for their solutions.=DNA

