Pakistan Intelligence Agencies repel major Cyber attack from India

RAWALPINDI,: Pakistan’s Intelligence Agencies have repelled a major Cyber attack originating from India targeting senior Pakistani government Civilian & Military Officials.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Pakistan’s Intelligence Agencies have identified a major Cyber attack by the Indian Intelligence Agencies involving a range of Cyber crimes including deceitful fabrication by hacking personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government Officials and Military Personnel.

The ISPR said that various targets of Hostile Intelligence Agencies are being investigated.

It said that the Pakistan army has further enhanced necessary measures to thwart such activities including action against violators of standing operating procedures (SOPs) on Cyber Security.