Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan Intelligence Agencies repel major Cyber attack from India

| August 12, 2020
00

RAWALPINDI,: Pakistan’s Intelligence Agencies have repelled a major Cyber attack originating from India targeting senior Pakistani government Civilian & Military Officials.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Pakistan’s Intelligence Agencies have identified a major Cyber attack by the Indian Intelligence Agencies involving a range of Cyber crimes including deceitful fabrication by hacking personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government Officials and Military Personnel.

The ISPR said that various targets of Hostile Intelligence Agencies are being investigated.

It said that the Pakistan army has further enhanced necessary measures to thwart such activities including action against violators of standing operating procedures (SOPs) on Cyber Security.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Cambridge O/A-level results leave students devastated

Ahad, a 17-year-old student, was devastated when he found out that he got a CRead More

0

CGSS and Uzbekistan’s ISRS Organize Online International Conference on Afghan Conflict

DNA Jointly organized by Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad & Institute forRead More

  • Pakistan Intelligence Agencies repel major Cyber attack from India

  • IGP Islamabad inaugurates Police Facilitation Centre at ICCI

  • Outgoing Afghan ambassador pays farewell call on FM Qureshi

  • Pakistani French company launches cricket bat brand

  • Ahmad Jawad says we should start reliance on ur existing resources to make effective economy 

  • Ambassador of Italy meets Dr. Shahzad Waseem

  • Miandad criticises PM Khan for appointing ‘foreigners’ in PCB

  • Afghan envoy leaving Pakistan

    • Comments are Closed