Outgoing Afghan ambassador pays farewell call on FM Qureshi
ISLAMABAD, AUG 12 – Ambassador of Afghanistan Mr. Shukrullah Atif Mashal paid farewell call on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated importance of Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Afghanistan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has abiding interest in strengthening relations with all neighbours, including Afghanistan.
The Foreign Minister welcomed the Loya Jirga’s recommendation on release of prisoners and expressed the hope that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations will commence at the earliest. He emphasized that – the Afghan leadership should seize this historic opportunity to achieve a comprehensive, broad-based and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.
Ambassador Mashal thanked the Foreign Minister for his personal attention to further enhance Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and for the consistent support extended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his tenure.
