Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Outgoing Afghan ambassador pays farewell call on FM Qureshi

| August 12, 2020
18

DNA

ISLAMABAD, AUG 12 – Ambassador of Afghanistan Mr. Shukrullah Atif Mashal paid farewell call on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

 

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated importance of Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Afghanistan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has abiding interest in strengthening relations with all neighbours, including Afghanistan.

 

The Foreign Minister welcomed the Loya Jirga’s recommendation on release of prisoners and expressed the hope that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations will commence at the earliest. He emphasized that – the Afghan leadership should seize this historic opportunity to achieve a comprehensive, broad-based and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

 

Ambassador Mashal thanked the Foreign Minister for his personal attention to further enhance Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and for the consistent support extended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his tenure.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

18

Outgoing Afghan ambassador pays farewell call on FM Qureshi

DNA ISLAMABAD, AUG 12 – Ambassador of Afghanistan Mr. Shukrullah Atif Mashal paid farewell callRead More

Untitled

Afghan envoy leaving Pakistan

Coronavirus was yet another hurdle for him to have close ties with Pakistani people A.M.BHATTIRead More

  • Japanese envoy grieves the loss of people in Chaman blast

  • South Africa wants to further enhance bilateral trade with Pakistan: envoy

  • CPEC to continue, says Chinese envoy

  • Azerbaijan to provide assistance to Lebanon

  • Japan provides Grant-Aid for The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship

  • Egyptian ambassador meets army chief Gen Bajwa

  • Pakistan diaspora of France urged to remember oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJ&K during Eid ul Adha prayers

  • MESSAGE FROM THE AUSTRALIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER ON EID-UL-ADHA

    • Comments are Closed