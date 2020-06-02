ISLAMABAD, JUN 02 (DNA): Islamabad police will ensure elaborate security measures in the city in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and to install high-tech cameras at all police pickets of the city.

It was decided in the meeting held here on Tuesday and presided over by the IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin, SSP (Security), AIG (Special Branch) and officials from other law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to take effective security measures in the city and to install high-tech and modern cameras at all pickets of the city which will be connected with safe city project.

The IGP Islamabad said that it is our top priority to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He said that elaborate measures are being taken for effective security in the city in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.=DNA

