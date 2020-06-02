Amb. Stefano assumes charge at NATO

KABUL, JUN 2 (DNA) – Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo the former Italian Ambassador in Pakistan and a seasoned diplomat has assumed the role of the new NATO Senior Civilian Representative in Flag of Afghanistan.

The Secretary General of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg had appointed senior diplomat and former Italian ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo as Senior Civilian Representative of NATO in Afghanistan.

In a communication addressed to Ambassador Stefano the NATO Secretary General said that he was glad to appoint you as the senior civilian representative of the Organisation in Afghanistan.

‘ I look forward to working closely with him at this critical juncture for Afghanistan’s future where all actors need to come together in the interest of peace and to fight the COVID 19 pandemic.=DNA

