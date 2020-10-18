Hekmatyar arrives today
STAFF REPORT
ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s former prime minister and Hizb-e-Islami chief Engineer Gulbuddin Hekmatyar is arriving in Islamabad today on a three-day visit on the government invitation.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had extended an invitation to Hekmatyar as part of Pakistan’s policy of engagement with Afghan leaders. Pakistan has planned to invite other Afghan leaders to discuss with them Pakistan’s cooperation in the peace process and bilateral relations.
Hekmatyar is scheduled to meet President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq. He will also speak at the Institute of Policy Studies in Islamabad.
