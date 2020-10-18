Sahiwal admin to provide all possible help to industrialists

Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir assured the Small Industrial Estate to listen carefully to the issues of sewerage, sanitation, condition of the park and encroachments and resolve them on priority basis

Sahiwal – Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir has said that the district administration will continue to provide all possible assistance to the industrialists and traders to solve their problems and provide them a better business environment – for the development and improvement of the city.

The services of industrialists and traders will also be availed to provide better living facilities to the citizens, he said during a visit to the Small Industrial Estate.

The delegation led by Sohail Anjum Ansari, former president of Sahiwal Chamber The meeting was also attended by Zafar Sardar Ghman, President, Small Industrial Estate, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Senior Vice President, Haji Saeed Al Khairi, Vice President and General Secretary Abdul Khaliq, Shehzad Anjum Ansari, Former Vice President, Sahiwal Chamber and Sufyan Dilawar, Assistant Commissioner.

Former President of Sahiwal Chamber Sohail Anjum Ansari said. Sewerage tax for industrialists by the Metropolitan Corporation Has been drastically increased while there is no sewerage drainage nor staff cleaning in the estate – the only park in the industrial estate is in a state of disrepair due to neglect while the garbage of all the surrounding slums is also an industrial estate. – Deputy Commissioner assures prompt resolution of all issues and directs Assistant Commissioner Sufyan Dilawar to take immediate action against encroachments on Harappa Road –

He called on the industrialists to enhance the beauty of Sahiwal. Appreciated the spirit and assured full cooperation of the district administration in this regard.