A group of mountaineers meet COAS Gen. Bajwa at GHQ
RAWALPINDI, JAN 22 (DNA) – A group of mountaineers part of International Winter K-2 Expedition visited GHQ and called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
COAS congratulated the climbers for their great achievement, scaling K-2 in winter for the first time; making history in the field of mountaineering.
The delegation shared their experiences during the momentous expedition and thanked Pakistan and its people for their warm hospitality.
The delegation also expressed their gratitude for facilitating the expedition to achieve this record.=DNA
