Public relations being made effective under the vision of PM Imran: Khurshid Barlas
DNA
ISLAMABAD, JAN 22 – Public relations are being made effective in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to expedite cooperation and exchanges with African countries, said Khurshid Barlas, Chairman, Regional Trade Promotional Committee, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Addressing a dinner in honor of ambassador of Sierra Leonean in Iran Alie Badara Kamara and Ambassador of Mali, Dianguina Dit Yaya Doucoure, he said that he thanked Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his team for serving as a bridge between the business and diplomatic communities.
Thanking him, he said that the Angie Africa initiative initiated by Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the November 2019 Conference of African Ambassadors was a show of strength.=DNA
