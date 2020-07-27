Govt providing best possible facilities in cattle markets: Punjab Minister

ATTOCK, JUL 27 (DNA) – Punjab Minister for Livestock Sardar Bahadur Dreshak has said that provincial government was providing all possible facilities in cattle markets and people should take all precautionary measures while visiting these markets to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

He said this during his visit to cattle markets of Attock, to monitor the facilities being provided there.

On the Occasion, Deputy Commissioner, ADC Ch Majid, Director Livestock Rawalpindi Dr Nadeem Badar, Additional Director Livestock Attock Dr Asim Rafique, PTI focal person, PA to Chairman Public Accounts Committee Imran, Coordinator PTI Bilal Sheikh, Nadeem Firoz and other were also present.

The minister at the end, applauded the district government for taking best measures against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. DNA

