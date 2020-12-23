Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt likely to hike power tariff by Rs 1.52

| December 23, 2020
ISLAMABAD, DEC 23 (DNA) – The government is likely to increase the price of electricity by Rs 1.52, which will put an additional burden to the already suffering people.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested to increase the price of electricity by 57 paisa per unit for October and 95 paisa per unit for November under the fuel price adjustment.

In October, the production cost of electricity was Rs 4.11 per unit while the reference fuel cost was Rs 3.75 per unit, while in November, the production cost of electricity was Rs 3.42 per unit and the reference fuel cost was Rs 2.48 per unit.

 

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hold a public hearing on December 30. = DNA

