Sindh records 918 fresh Covid-19 infections, 40 deaths overnight

KARACHI, DEC 23 (DNA) – Sindh recorded as many as 918 new cases of the coronavirus and 40 more fatalities overnight, taking the provincial tally of infections to 207,407 and deaths to 3,419.

According to a statement issued from the CM house, a total of 11,643 samples were tested, out of which 918 turned out to be positive. 807 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 184,999 patients.

He said 18,989 patients are under treatment at present, 18,159 of whom are in home isolation, 13 at isolation centres and 817 at different hospitals. He added the condition of 722 patients is stated to be critical while 85 of them have been put on ventilators.

Out of 918 fresh cases, 635 were detected from Karachi, including 203 from District South, 270 District East, 92 Central District, 19 Korangi, 22 West and 29 Malir.

Hyderabad reported 80 new infections, Shaheed Benazirabad 52 infections, Kamber 20, Khairpur 10, Ghotki and Umerkot nine each, Badin and Larkana seven each, Sujawal and Thatta six each, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Matiari and Tando Allahyar two each, and Sanghar and Sukkur one each. = DNA

