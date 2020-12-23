Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Sindh records 918 fresh Covid-19 infections, 40 deaths overnight

| December 23, 2020
00

KARACHI, DEC 23 (DNA) – Sindh recorded as many as 918 new cases of the coronavirus and 40 more fatalities overnight, taking the provincial tally of infections to 207,407 and deaths to 3,419.

According to a statement issued from the CM house, a total of 11,643 samples were tested, out of which 918 turned out to be positive. 807 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 184,999 patients.

He said 18,989 patients are under treatment at present, 18,159 of whom are in home isolation, 13 at isolation centres and 817 at different hospitals. He added the condition of 722 patients is stated to be critical while 85 of them have been put on ventilators.

Out of 918 fresh cases, 635 were detected from Karachi, including 203 from District South, 270 District East, 92 Central District, 19 Korangi, 22 West and 29 Malir.

Hyderabad reported 80 new infections, Shaheed Benazirabad 52 infections, Kamber 20, Khairpur 10, Ghotki and Umerkot nine each, Badin and Larkana seven each, Sujawal and Thatta six each, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Matiari and Tando Allahyar two each, and Sanghar and Sukkur one each. = DNA

==================================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

 ‘Sea of people’ to march towards Islamabad: Fazal

MARDAN, DEC 23 (DNA) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman onRead More

000

SECP to promote alternate financing solutions

ISLAMABAD, DEC 23 (DNA) – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in pursuance of its reformsRead More

  • Afghanistan to serve as gateway to Central Asia for extending Economic outreach: NA Speaker

  • Sindh records 918 fresh Covid-19 infections, 40 deaths overnight

  • Govt likely to hike power tariff by Rs 1.52

  • Webinar on Maritime Tourism in Pakistan

  • Sh Rashid felicitates Christian community for upcoming Christmas

  • YLC Brings Umair Jaliawala to Encourage Youngsters to level Up Their Game!

  • Vast opportunities for growth in aviation industry: Mian Naeem

  • PR upgrades 620 coaches from its own resources in three years

    • Comments are Closed