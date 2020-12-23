Webinar on Maritime Tourism in Pakistan

KARACHI, DEC 23 (DNA) – National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Karachi organized a webinar on the topic of “Promotion of Maritime Tourism in Pakistan” on Wednesday to identify and explore the potential of maritime tourism industry for Pakistan’s economy and to draw attention on the various issues and challenges in the growth of this sector.

Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, Secretary, Environment Climate Change & Coastal Development Department, Government of Sindh graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, whereas, eminent International and national speakers gave an insight on various aspects of maritime tourism.

Vice Admiral (Retired) Abdul Aleem HI(M), Director General NIMA welcomed all the worthy speakers and participants in the webinar and highlighted the importance of maritime tourism with sustainable environment and its impact on the socio-economic development of the coastal communities.

Commander Muhammad Akhtar PN Deputy Director NIMA set the stage by highlighting the significance of the topic and the prominence of maritime tourism and its prospects for Pakistan.

Commodore (Retired) Ali Abbas SI(M) Director National Institute of Maritime Affairs, Karachi moderated the session.

While speaking with the audience Mr. Ross Gordon Hopkins, a maritime tourism expert from Australia shared his intellectual insights on international trends in maritime and coastal tourism and the opportunities for Pakistan.

Babar Khan, Director General Balochistan Coastal Development Authority highlighted the current development projects along the coast of Balochistan for tourism purpose.

Aftab Ur Rehman Rana, President of Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan gave an overview of the promotion of sustainable and ecofriendly coastal tourism in Pakistan and the related opportunities and challenges present regarding it in Pakistan.

At the end of the webinar, the Chief Guest Mr. Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, applauded the efforts put in by NIMA for bringing together professionals and multiple stakeholders to talk about the much-needed sector of the maritime economy, identifying socio – economic development and its prospects for Pakistan.

He thanked Vice Admiral (Retired) Abdul Aleem HI(M) for inviting him as chief guest in this important webinar and also hoped that NIMA will keep on playing its due role in advocating for the blue economy and its associated aspects, particularly in the context of the development of maritime tourism industry in Pakistan.

A large number of attendees from academia, maritime tourism experts, university students, government departments, and think tanks participated in the webinar. = DNA

