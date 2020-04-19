Monal goes Drive Through from 21st

ISLAMABAD, APR 19 (DNA) – Country’s renowned food outlet Monal Margalla Hill’s shall go Drive Through from Tuesday April 21st In.

Customers can now Drive through the serene Margalla Hills, Order and pay from the Safety of their Car (a 6ft distance), grab your order, Park in Parking Bays or alongside the road overlooking Islamabad or the equally beautiful Margallas.

People of twin cities and from rest of the country as well could not relish moth watering cuisines offered by Monal due to COVID 19 issue.

However, after the administration has allowed restaurants to serve take away, Monal management spared no time in opening this outlet for the convenience of public.=DNA