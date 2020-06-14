Palestine envoy grieved over demise of Saif Azam

ISLAMABAD (DNA) – Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabie has expressed heartfelt grief over the demise of Saif Azam.

In his message he said It is with great sadness that i learned of the passing of legendary Eagle of the sky- Group Captain (R) Saiful Azam, ( 1941 – 14 June 2020)

‘On behalf of all Palestinians, I send our deepest condolences to his family in Pakistan and in Bangladesh. Our hero Saiful Azam, who exits this realm doesn’t truly leave! In our memories, in our minds, he still exists.

He was an outstanding Hero and he was a true patriot in every respect.

He served as a fighter pilot with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 1960- 1971.And with Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) 1971- 1979.

He has flown for four air forces ( Pakistan, Jordan, Iraq and Bangladesh).As of 2012 he holds the record for shooting down more Zaionest Israeli’s aircraft than any other, total 4 aircrafts. At 2001 US government rewarded him as

He was awarded with highest military awards, like Sitara-e-Jurat from Pakistan and others’.