Govt committed to rendering all educational institutions in Punjab drug-free: Basharat

Islamabad : Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that Pakistan government is committed to rendering all educational institutions in the province drug-free.

Responding to an adjournment motion by the MPA Khadija Umer during the Punjab Assembly session in Lahore, he said 174 cases have been registered against drug dealers outside educational institutions.

The Law Minister said hundreds of cases had been registered for its prevention as well as effective actions were also being taken against the perpetrators involved in the business of sheesha secretly.

The House adopted a resolution tabled by PML-Q lawmaker Khadeeja Umer on disinformation regarding the Caliphs of Islam (Khulfa-e-Raashdeen) on the search engine Wikipedia.

Later, adjourned the session for Friday at 9am.