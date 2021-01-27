Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt committed to rendering all educational institutions in Punjab drug-free: Basharat

| January 27, 2021
6434493611611718234

Islamabad : Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that Pakistan government is committed to rendering all educational institutions in the province drug-free.

Responding to an adjournment motion by the MPA Khadija Umer during the Punjab Assembly session in Lahore, he said 174 cases have been registered against drug dealers outside educational institutions.

The Law Minister said hundreds of cases had been registered for its prevention as well as effective actions were also being taken against the perpetrators involved in the business of sheesha secretly.

The House adopted a resolution tabled by PML-Q lawmaker Khadeeja Umer on disinformation regarding the Caliphs of Islam (Khulfa-e-Raashdeen) on the search engine Wikipedia.

Later, adjourned the session for Friday at 9am.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

IMG-20210127-WA0029

Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, CGSS met with Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan

Islamabad, 27thJanuary 2021 :  A meeting was held between Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director,Read More

6434493611611718234

Govt committed to rendering all educational institutions in Punjab drug-free: Basharat

Islamabad : Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja has said thatRead More

  • Online exams: Punjab minister calls Shafqat Mahmood after students’ protest

  • IHC disposes of petition against on-campus exams

  • Pakistan demands US new leadership direct market access at zero duty

  • Chinese Vaccine proved safe and effective: Says trial participants

  • Foreign Minister addresses the High Level Replenishment Conference

  • Commission On Science And Technology For Sustainable Development

  • First information platform launched for Pakistan-China agriculture 

  • Coronavirus kills 74 more, infects 1,563 in Pakistan

    • Comments are Closed