Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, CGSS met with Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan

| January 27, 2021
IMG-20210127-WA0029

Islamabad, 27thJanuary 2021 :  A meeting was held between Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad and His Excellency Andrei Metelitsa, Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan at the Embassy of Belarus, Islamabad.

Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador to Pakistan and hoped that the mutual cooperation between the two friendly nations will be further cemented.

During the meeting, it was decided that both the parties collaborate in the fields of mutual interestparticularly academia, research and analysis.

His Excellency Andrei Metelitsa praised the efforts of CGSS in initiating and promoting bilateral relations between Belarus and Pakistan.

It was agreed that CGSS will actively engage in activities with different institutions in Belarus to further enhance the mutual ties.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

IMG-20210127-WA0029

Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, CGSS met with Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan

Islamabad, 27thJanuary 2021 :  A meeting was held between Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director,Read More

00

Direct flight from Islamabad to Kyrgyzstan start

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan while talking to daily Islamabad Post termed the move significantRead More

  • Newly appointed South African envoy meets Ahmed Rabaei

  • Japan provides 19 mln grant for installation of weather surveillance radar

  • Australia is a supporter of Pak’s prosperity, stability and development: Geoffrey Shaw

  • SCO Member States strengthen cooperation in education

  • Italian envoy to provide ease of VISA to local businessmen

  • British HC marks success of Nepal climbing team

  • German ambassador meets CM, discuss expansion of cooperation

  • Efforts on to get Pak students to UK: envoy

    • Comments are Closed