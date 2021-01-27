Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, CGSS met with Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan

Islamabad, 27thJanuary 2021 : A meeting was held between Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad and His Excellency Andrei Metelitsa, Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan at the Embassy of Belarus, Islamabad.

Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador to Pakistan and hoped that the mutual cooperation between the two friendly nations will be further cemented.

During the meeting, it was decided that both the parties collaborate in the fields of mutual interestparticularly academia, research and analysis.

His Excellency Andrei Metelitsa praised the efforts of CGSS in initiating and promoting bilateral relations between Belarus and Pakistan.

It was agreed that CGSS will actively engage in activities with different institutions in Belarus to further enhance the mutual ties.