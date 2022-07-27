Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Gold prices witnessed whooping hike

| July 27, 2022

KARACHI – The gold prices on Wednesday skyrocketed as the rupee plunged to a record low against the greenback due to political uncertainty. The price of gold per tola of 24-carat has increased by Rs2500.

With this jump, the price of gold per tola of 24-carat has now settled at Rs152,500.

The price of 10-gram gold of 24-carat has also witnessed ballooning hike by Rs2,143 to reach Rs130,315.

The silver prices remained unchanged, as the price of 24-carat of silver remained stable at Rs1,600. While the price of 10-grams of silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,371.

