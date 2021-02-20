Gladiators lose five early in PSL 2021 opener
Extremely poor cricket from an experienced campaigner. Gladiators are in serious trouble. Another big one for the home team. Kings are clearly on top.
Quetta Gladiators’ mentor in the previous campaigns Sir Viv Richards has wished the best of luck to his team for the PSL 2021.
The legendary batsman could not join the team this year due to coronavirus pandemic.
« Border fencing with Iran to be completed by end of this year: Rashid (Previous News)
(Next News) Hafeez Sheikh calls on top PML-Q leadership »
Related News
PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators
KARACHI – Arshad Iqbal’s outstanding bowling performance helped Karachi Kings in securing a comfortable seven-wicketRead More
Quetta Gladiators set Karachi Kings 122-run target
So we will take a short break. Join us for the second-half. OUT! And that’s it.Read More
Comments are Closed