Border fencing with Iran to be completed by end of this year: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (DNA): Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said

the border fencing with Iran will be completed by the end of this year.

He made the remarks during his visit to Taftan border today (Saturday).

The Interior Minister said that forty percent work on the fencing has so

far been completed.

The Interior Minister said that border management on modern lines will

be ensured with Iran and Afghanistan.

Sheikh Rashid said that all resources will be utilized for external

security of the country.

The Interior Minister also directed the authorities concerned to further

improve facilities for the Zaireen.

