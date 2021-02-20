Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Border fencing with Iran to be completed by end of this year: Rashid

| February 20, 2021
ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (DNA): Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said
the border fencing with Iran will be completed by the end of this year.

He made the remarks during his visit to Taftan border today (Saturday).
The Interior Minister said that forty percent work on the fencing has so
far been completed.

The Interior Minister said that border management on modern lines will
be ensured with Iran and Afghanistan.

Sheikh Rashid said that all resources will be utilized for external
security of the country.

The Interior Minister also directed the authorities concerned to further
improve facilities for the Zaireen.

