Hafeez Sheikh calls on top PML-Q leadership
LAHORE, Feb 20 (DNA): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate from
Islamabad for Senate election, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh along with a
delegation called on top leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q)
here on Saturday.
The PML President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain,
Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Federal Minister for
Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema, PTI Chief Whip in National Assembly Amir
Dogar, Chaudhry Arshad, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti,
Chaudhry Sabahat Elahi, Dr Riaz Tasleem, Chaudhry Javed Chattha and Rana
Khalid were also present in the meeting. They discussed political
situation in the country and issues of mutual interest.
Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said, “As allies of
the government we are fully supporting our candidates, Prime Minister
Imran Khan wants to put Pakistan on the path of progress and
development, his intention is clear and he will definitely do something
for the people of Pakistan.”
The Prime Minister would have to make difficult decisions for the
betterment of the country and the nation, they added.
On this occasion, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh thanked Chaudhry Shujat Hussain
and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and said that he needs their full support. The
ruling party along with its allies was continuing with journey of
development, he mentioned.
