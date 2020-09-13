Girl martyred, four injured in unprovoked firing by Indian troops at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI : Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Tatta Pani and Rakhchakri sectors of Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday, targeting the civilian population.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an 11-year-old girl was martyred and four other civilians including two children got injured as a result of Indian firing.

“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” the military’s media wing said.

The latest ceasefire breach followed on the heels of another such incident on Sept 9 when Indian forces opened fire in the Bedori sector from across the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in the martyrdom of a Pakistan Army soldier.

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Bedori Sector along LOC, targeting Pakistan Army posts and civil population. Pakistan Army responded effectively,” the ISPR had said in a statement.

“Reports of heavy losses on the enemy in terms of men and material. During the exchange of intense fire, Havaldar Liaqat, age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal, embraced shahadat.”