Germany, Brazil may import medical masks from Azerbaijan

Baku Textile Factory in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park produced 4 million units of medical masks. Of these, 2 million masks were sold, the rest are stored in reserve. Report informs the founder of the enterprise Sakina Babaeva said. According to her, the company can meet the demand for products: “High-quality raw materials are sourced from Turkey.”

“We received offers from Brazil and Germany to export our products. After the country’s demand is satisfied, which is our primary goal, we will consider the issue of export, “Babayeva said.

Notably, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of medical masks manufacturing enterprise established by Baku Textile Factory LLC in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park on April 6.

Established by Baku Textile Factory LLC, the medical masks manufacturing enterprise was allocated an appropriate venue in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park and gained Industrial Park resident status.

The enterprise creates more than 30 new jobs, which will employ people in three shifts. At the initial stage, the enterprise will produce 120,000 medical masks a day.